RPT-Norway's DNB Q1 earnings just ahead of forecasts
April 30, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Norway's DNB Q1 earnings just ahead of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional clients)

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, reported first-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained its lending growth outlook, despite a major slowdown in economic growth.

DNB’s pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 9.27 billion crowns ($1.23 billion) from 7.38 billion crowns a year ago, slightly ahead of forecasts for 9.18 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“Lending volumes are expected to increase at an annual rate of 3 to 4 per cent, provided that exchange rates remain stable,” DNB said. “Volume-weighted spreads are expected to be constant.”

Its net interest income rose to 8.59 billion crowns from 7.69 billion crowns a year ago, in line with expectations for 8.57 billion crowns. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

