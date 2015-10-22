FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Bank DNB sees higher capital ratio target next year vs 2015
October 22, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Bank DNB sees higher capital ratio target next year vs 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, said it would target a capital ratio target of 15 percent by the end of next year, against 13.5 percent by the end of this year as it reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday.

DNB’s pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 8.1 billion crowns ($990.47 million) from 7.6 billion crowns a year ago, sligthly above forecasts for 8.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The bank said its dividend policy was unchanged. ($1 = 8.1779 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

