Norway's DNB raises dividend after in-line Q4 earnings

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB reported quarterly net earnings in line with expectations on Thursday and increased its 2015 dividend to 4.5 crowns per share from 3.80 crowns per share in 2014.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average expected a 2015 dividend of 4.25 crowns.

DNB’s fourth-quarter net profit rose to 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($794.93 million) from 5.0 billion crowns a year ago, compared with forecasts for 6.78 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.5542 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)