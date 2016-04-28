FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 5:52 AM / a year ago

Norway's DNB sees rising lending losses as oil service industry weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB expects a sharp rise in lending losses in 2016, it said on Thursday as it reported first-quarter earnings down 20 percent year-on-year.

“There was a negative trend in the offshore service vessel and rig markets during the quarter, which had an impact on collective impairment,” DNB said.

DNB’s net profit for the January to March period fell to 5.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($640.65 million) from 6.54 billion crowns a year earlier, compared with forecasts for 4.96 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1480 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

