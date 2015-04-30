UPDATE 1-Norwegian bank DNB sees no big impact from oil crash

(Adds detail, quote)

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, reported first-quarter earnings just ahead of expectations on Thursday and kept its guidance unchanged as it saw no big impact from an economic slowdown after crude prices slumped.

DNB, a big lender to Norway’s vast offshore energy sector, said its loan losses would remain below normalised levels this year and lending would grow between 3 and 4 percent, keeping it on course for both short- and long-term targets.

“As we entered 2015, there were many predictions of a sharp drop in Norwegian economic activity,” Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said. “It is clear (now) that the economy is still in good health.”

Norway generates a fifth of its economy from oil and gas and oil major Statoil, the country’s top producer, swung to a big net loss in the first quarter as it took big writedowns.

DNB’s pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 9.27 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) from 7.38 billion a year ago, slightly ahead of forecasts for 9.18 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

DNB, one of Europe’s best-capitalised banks, has been amassing buffers for years to meet Norway’s stringent requirements and earlier said it was ahead of its plans so it would start raising its dividend as its outlook remains strong.

“Lending volumes are expected to increase at an annual rate of 3 to 4 per cent, provided that exchange rates remain stable,” DNB said. “Volume-weighted spreads are expected to be constant.”

Its net interest income rose to 8.59 billion crowns from 7.69 billion a year ago, in line with expectations for 8.57 billion.

DNB shares have risen 23 percent over the past three months, outperforming a 17 percent rise in the European banking index . Still, the stock is trading at a 2015 price to earnings ratio of under 11, a discount to peers like Nordea, Swedbank and Handelsbanken, as Norway’s economic growth is slowing and the housing market could take a hit from regulations aimed at slowing its growth. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)