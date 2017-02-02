FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Bank DNB sees robust dividend payout ratio after Q4 beat
February 2, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

Bank DNB sees robust dividend payout ratio after Q4 beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it would focus on a "robust" dividend payouts ahead, flush from reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and lower-than-expected loan losses on Thursday.

The bank also reached its capital requirement targets, set by the Norwegian state to ensure banks can weather a financial crisis, a year ahead of schedule.

The bank's net profit came to 5.4 billion crowns ($657.64 million), against expectations for 4.2 billion crowns, down from 6.7 billion crowns in the year ago period.

"Our most important financial tasks in period ahead will be to increase our return on equity and provide a robust dividend payout ratio," the bank said in a statement, adding that it was also eyeing a buyback.

Loan losses were 1.75 billion crowns, against expectations for 1.98 billion crowns, up from 1.42 billion at the same time a year ago.

Share in DNB are up 38 percent over the past year, outperforming a European banking index up 14 percent over the same period. The bank plans to start share buy-backs in 2017.

$1 = 8.2112 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

