UPDATE 1-DNB earnings beat forecasts on lower loan losses

(Adds detail)

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, reported third-quarter earnings well ahead of expectations on Thursday and said loan losses would stay low and margins stable even as the economy slows due to falling oil investments.

DNB, partly controlled by the government, said its pretax profit before impairment charges rose 12 percent to 7.63 billion crowns ($1.15 billion), comfortably beating the 7.05 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, as loan-loss charges were less than half of the market’s expectation.

But DNB also warned that Norway, which generates a fifth of its economy from its vast offshore oil sector, was facing a slowdown and the recent plunge in oil prices posed increased risks to growth.

“The rate of (Norway‘s) growth is expected to slow in the period ahead due to a decline in petroleum investments,” DNB said. “If the recent fall in oil prices prevails, it could have a negative effect on the Norwegian economy in the longer term... (and) forecast may be adjusted downward,” DNB said, referring to the economy.

In the third quarter, DNB’s loan losses totalled 183 million crowns, below the 512 million seen in a Reuters poll and full-year loan-losses are now seen below 2 billion crowns after the previous year’s 2.19 billion.

DNB said it expected a narrowing of lending spreads to be offset by wider deposit spreads. It also expects lending to grow by 3 to 4 percent over time, in line with its previous guidance.

The bank said that it was also on track to meet capital buffer targets and expects to have common tier 1 capital ratio - a gauge of financial strength - of 13.5-14.0 percent by end-2016. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik and Jane Merriman)