UPDATE 1-Norway's DNB raises dividend after in-line Q4 earnings

* 2015 dividend raised to NOK 4.5 per share from NOK 3.8

* Q4 net profit NOK 6.8 billion, as forecast

* Lending losses rise

* Sees increased chance of higher dividend payments (Adds detail)

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB announced a bigger than expected increase to its dividend on Thursday after reporting quarterly net earnings in line with forecasts.

The company plans a payout of 4.5 crowns per share for 2015, corresponding to 30 percent of profits, up from 3.8 crowns in 2014 and ahead of the 4.25 crowns seen on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“The significant build-up of capital through 2015 increases the probability of an increase in the dividend payout ratio to a level above 50 per cent for 2017,” DNB said.

The bank predicted lending growth of two to three percent in 2016, while its volume-weighted spreads, a key indicator of profit margins, were expected to remain stable for the year.

Lending losses for the fourth quarter rose more than analysts had expected however, to 1.42 billion Norwegian crowns from 821 million a year earlier and against forecasts for 920 million, as parts of Norway’s oil-dependent economy faltered.

“Average impairment losses are expected to be roughly at normalised levels during the 2016-2019 period. However, impairment losses will vary from year to year and from quarter to quarter and may be somewhat above the normalised level at the start of the period,” DNB said.

The firm’s fourth-quarter net profit rose to 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($794.93 million) from 5.0 billion crowns a year ago, compared with forecasts for 6.78 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.5542 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)