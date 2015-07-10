FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DNB Q2 profit beats forecast, cuts outlook for 2015 loan losses
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

DNB Q2 profit beats forecast, cuts outlook for 2015 loan losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Friday and cut its forecast for loan losses this year, despite a major slowdown in the country’s economic growth.

DNB’s pretax operating profit before impairment charges rose to 7.40 billion Norwegian crowns ($914.10 million) from 6.72 billion crowns a year ago, ahead of forecasts for 7.17 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm said it now expects impairment losses to total just under 3 billion crowns this year.

“We have previously estimated that impairment losses on loans will be in the range of NOK 3-4 billion in 2015. This is probably a bit too high,” Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said in a statement.

It reiterated its outlook for lending volumes to increase at an annual rate of 3 to 4 percent, provided that exchange rates remain stable.

Its net interest income rose to 8.73 billion crowns from 7.87 billion crowns a year ago, above expectations for 8.65 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.0954 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.