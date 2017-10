OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, reported fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday and said it expected loan losses to remain on roughly the same level this year as in 2012.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 3.81 billion Norwegian crowns ($694.09 million), from 4.09 billion a year ago, beating expectations for 3.32 billion. ($1 = 5.4892 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)