Norway's DNB Q3 profit well ahead of forecasts

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, reported third-quarter earnings well ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained both its profit and loan-loss guidance for the year.

Third-quarter pretax profit jumped 17 percent to 4.76 billion crowns ($828 million), beating expectations for 4.24 billion crowns.

The bank’s equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of its liquidity, rose to 10 percent from 9.6 percent three months ago, meeting the bank’s target to reach 10 percent by the end of the year. ($1 = 5.7474 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)