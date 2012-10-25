FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB Q3 profit well ahead of forecasts
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's DNB Q3 profit well ahead of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, reported third-quarter earnings well ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained both its profit and loan-loss guidance for the year.

Third-quarter pretax profit jumped 17 percent to 4.76 billion crowns ($828 million), beating expectations for 4.24 billion crowns.

The bank’s equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of its liquidity, rose to 10 percent from 9.6 percent three months ago, meeting the bank’s target to reach 10 percent by the end of the year. ($1 = 5.7474 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

