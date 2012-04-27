FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's DNB Q1 profit falls 38 pct, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's DNB Q1 profit falls 38 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Friday due to big one-off financial loss, and warned that reaching its full-year target would be “challenging”.

DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the global shipping industry, said its quarterly net profit fell to 1.76 billion crowns ($306.94 million) from 2.85 billion crowns a year earlier, missing market expectations for 2.66 billion crowns.

“The group’s financial ambitions remain firm, but will be more challenging to reach due to lower interest rate expectations and the negative accounting effect of basis swaps,” DNB said.

The bank’s bottom line sank as it booked a 2.43 billion crown loss on the fair value adjustment of its swaps, an item which is not associated with core operations and which can show wide swings depending on market conditions.

Its net interest income rose 10.4 percent after it did not pass on central bank rate cuts onto mortgage customers.

DNB has performed relative well against its international peers thanks to Norway’s healthy economic performance, strong state finances and low unemployment. However, regulators have repeatedly told DNB it needed more capital to meet future capital regulations. ($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.