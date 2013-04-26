FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB sees stronger net interest income as Q1 tops forecasts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 26, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Norway's DNB sees stronger net interest income as Q1 tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO/STOCKHOLM April 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest bank DNB forecast stronger net interest income in the months ahead as it reported first-quarter results that beat expectations on Friday.

Its net profit rose to 3.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($541 million), from 1.76 billion at the same time last year, beating the 2.6 billion expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said impairment losses on loans this year would be similar to 2012. ($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Mia Shanley in Stockholm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
