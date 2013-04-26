Norway's DNB sees stronger net interest income as Q1 tops forecasts

OSLO/STOCKHOLM April 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest bank DNB forecast stronger net interest income in the months ahead as it reported first-quarter results that beat expectations on Friday.

Its net profit rose to 3.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($541 million), from 1.76 billion at the same time last year, beating the 2.6 billion expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said impairment losses on loans this year would be similar to 2012. ($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Mia Shanley in Stockholm)