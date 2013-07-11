FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB warns of weaker demand as Q2 beats f'casts
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2013 / 5:47 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's DNB warns of weaker demand as Q2 beats f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest bank DNB warned of weakening loan demand in Norway, especially in the in the corporate sector, as it reported second-quarter results that beat expectations on Thursday.

Its net profit fell to 3.80 billion Norwegian crowns ($620.09 million), from 4.61 billion at the same time last year, beating the 3.67 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank repeated impairment losses on loans this year would be between 3-4 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.1281 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
