RPT-Bank DNB's Q2 profits lag forecasts
July 10, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Bank DNB's Q2 profits lag forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)

OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, said it was on schedule to fulfill new capital requirements for Norwegian banks as it posted second-quarter results that lagged forecasts on Thursday.

The bank posted a net profit of 4.65 billion crowns ($755.97 million), lagging the 4.77 billions crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 3.80 billions crowns at the same time a year ago. ($1 = 6.1510 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

