Norway government says bank DNB must explain Seychelles policy

OSLO, April 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB must provide written explanation of its policy of helping clients set up offshore companies in the Seychelles, Norway’s industry minister said in a statement on Monday.

“DNB says this should not have happened and that the bank should not have participated. That I agree to,” Trade and Industry Minister Monica Maeland said.

DNB said in a separate statement that it regretted assisting about 40 customers in setting up the firms between 2006 and 2010, and that the practice had ended.

The Norwegian government is DNB’s top owner with a stake of 34 percent.

DNB's Seychelles policy was first reported by daily Aftenposten, quoting leaked documents.