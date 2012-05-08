FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's DNB shuts Singapore equity research
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2012 / 5:07 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's DNB shuts Singapore equity research

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian shipping and energy lender DNB will stop covering listed companies at its Singapore office and transfer equity research to Norway, in a move that has resulted in the departure of two analysts based in the city-state.

A third analyst, former head of research Kay Lim, will be redeployed to corporate finance, DNB told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Equity research is being discontinued in Singapore but selected names will still be covered by our research analysts based in Norway,” said Joachim Skorge, regional head of Asia and managing director for investment banking at DNB.

But the bank is strengthening its corporate finance and investment banking operations, while increasing its focus on sales to Asian investors, he said.

“We need to adapt to the changing market environment and also we need to keep an eye on costs and sometimes that can lead to reorganisation,” he added.

DNB’s Singapore operations, which started in the 1970s, include foreign exchange, rates and commodities, securities sales and trading, corporate finance and debt capital markets. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.