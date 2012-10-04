FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB to post NOK 570 mln loss from basis swaps in Q3
October 4, 2012 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

Norway's DNB to post NOK 570 mln loss from basis swaps in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest bank, DNB, said on Thursday it would record an unrealised loss of 570 million Norwegian crowns ($98.98 million) in the third quarter from fair-value adjustments to basis swap derivatives.

In the third quarter of 2011, the bank recorded a positive effect of 1.4 billion crowns, while there was a negative effect of 2.43 billion crowns first quarter of 2012 and a positive effect of 1.08 billion in the second quarter.

The mark-to-market adjustments to these swaps will over the lifetime of the derivatives have zero effect on profits. ($1 = 5.7590 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

