Norway's DNB books 596 mln crown swap loss in Q1
April 2, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Norway's DNB books 596 mln crown swap loss in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 2 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, will book a 596 million crown ($99.76 million) accounting loss on the mark-to-market adjustment of its basis swaps, it said on Wednesday.

The first quarter figure compares to a loss of 233 million crowns a year earlier and a 235 million crown gain three months earlier.

Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the funding currency is converted to crowns.

However, over the lifetime of the product, the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect, it added. ($1 = 5.9743 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

