BRIEF-DNB ASA will record a positive effect of basis swaps of around NOK 33 mln in Q2

OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - July 2 (Reuters) - DNB ASA : * In the second quarter of 2014, the DNB Group will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately NOK 33 million. * In the second quarter of 2013, there was a negative effect of basis swaps of NOK 88 million. * Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner. * These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)