BRIEF-DNB to make Q1 provision after losing court case

OSLO, April 19 (Reuters) - DNB ASA : * Following a ruling of the Norwegian Supreme Court on 22 March 2013, DNB

Will make provisions of approximately NOK 450 million in the first quarter of

2013 to cover compensation payments to customers who have made debt-financed

investments in certain structured products * The amount represents the estimated total compensation to which the affected

customers may be entitled and includes the previously announced amount of

NOK 60 million. The provisions will be classified as other expenses (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)