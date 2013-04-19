BRIEF-DNB to make Q1 provision after losing court case

OSLO, April 19 (Reuters) - DNB ASA : * Following a ruling of the Norwegian Supreme Court on 22 March 2013, DNB
Will make provisions of approximately NOK 450 million in the first quarter of
2013 to cover compensation payments to customers who have made debt-financed
investments in certain structured products * The amount represents the estimated total compensation to which the affected
customers may be entitled and includes the previously announced amount of
NOK 60 million. The provisions will be classified as other expenses (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)