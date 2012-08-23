DNO says will not bid for Calvalley Petroleum

OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed DNO International will not make an offer to buy Calvalley Petroleum Inc. after talks with the company failed to provide it with enough information regarding litigation by Al-Zarqa Electricity, it said on Thursday.

“Given that DNO International has been unable to determine the exact nature of the Al-Zarqa claim or quantify the impact of potential liabilities that may or may not arise as a result, DNO International has not been able to agree terms with the Special Committee on either price or structure,” it said.