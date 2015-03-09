FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's DNO plans private placement of shares
March 9, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's DNO plans private placement of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - DNO :

* Says is contemplating placement of NOK 975 million in an equity offering which based on today’s closing share price of NOK 14.72 represents approximately six to seven percent of issued shares in company prior to offering

* Shares placed in offering will include 13,050,000 shares currently held in treasury by company together with new shares to be issued by company

* Building process which will start 9 march 2015 at 16:30 CET and is expected to close before opening of Oslo stock exchange on 10 march 2015

* Net proceeds will serve to strengthen the company’s liquidity, financial flexibility and long-term financing

* Has retained Pareto Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, to act as Lead Managers and Bookrunners, and ABG Sundal Collier Norge as Lead Manager to advise on and assist in connection with the Offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

