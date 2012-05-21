DNO Q1 profit well ahead of forecasts

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil company DNO beat expectation with first quarter earnings on Monday and said the upgrade of its prize field in Iraqi Kurdistan was on track.

DNO said first-quarter net profit rose to 307 million crowns ($51.24 million) from a 115 million crown loss a year earlier and came ahead of expectations for 233 million crowns in a poll of analysts.

The firm said it was on track to upgrade the capacity of the Tawke field to 100,000 barrels per day in 2012 and planned a capacity of 200,000 boe per day by 2014. ($1 = 5.9912 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)