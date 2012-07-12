DNO says drops bid for Calvalley Petroleum

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas company DNO has decided not to proceed with its plans to buy Toronto-listed Calvalley Petroleum Inc, the company said on Thursday.

DNO had planned to offer C$216.8 million in cash to buy Calvalley Petroleum to bolster its reserves in Yemen, but reconsiderered after Calvalley disclosed that one of its partners had the option to match the offer and acquire either all or their proportionate share of the 25 percent working interest in its Yemen block.

“DNO International looks forward to learning Calvalley’s response to the Notice before determining whether or how best to engage in a constructive dialogue towards any transaction,” the firm said.