UPDATE 1-DNO in Iraq oil discovery, hopes for 2013 production

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) - DNO International has found oil in a drilling operation at its Peshkabir field in northern Iraq, which should lift expectations for future exploration on the Norwegian group’s giant Tawke field in the same area.

Tests in the Peshkabir-1 well confirmed “the presence of movable oil”, whereas other parts of the well had previously yielded only water, DNO said on Monday, adding further tests were needed.

“We could get test production under way within a year, if this discovery can be commercialised,” chief executive Helge Eide told Reuters at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“The important thing for us is that we have discovered oil in the Jura formation. This opens exciting oportunities for us in this structure and also for the Tawke Deep drilling that we plan to undertake later.”

DNO was among the first foreign oil companies to enter Iraq’s Kurdish region after the ousting of Saddam Hussein, and soon made the Tawke discovery, scheduled to ramp up production to 100,000 barrels of oil per day in 2012 and 200,000 from 2014.

“We have yet to find moveable oil that can be extracted from(the Jurasic) level at Tawke, which makes today’s news really good,” Eide said.

