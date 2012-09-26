FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's DNO has ramped up Iraqi Kurdistan exports
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 26, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Norway's DNO has ramped up Iraqi Kurdistan exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm DNO has significantly increased its exports from Iraqi Kurdistan since news of a deal between the national and Kurdistan regional governments several weeks ago, the company said on Wednesday.

“We exported 40,000 barrels a day in August and the first two weeks in September,” spokesman Tom Bratlie said. “We increased exports after the positive messages of the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil and we now export significantly more than 40,000 barrels a day.” (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.