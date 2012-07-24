FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DNO reaches permanent payment deal in Iraqi Kurdistan
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 24, 2012 / 6:18 AM / 5 years ago

DNO reaches permanent payment deal in Iraqi Kurdistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Norway-based oil firm DNO International ASA has reached a permanent agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding oil payments, replacing an earlier ad hoc system, it said on Tuesday.

“As a result of this reconciliation, DNO International’s share of Tawke oil sales over a period of about eight weeks will be allocated to the Kurdistan Regional Government for local consumption but the company expects that its overall revenues for the year will remain unchanged,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.