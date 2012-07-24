DNO reaches permanent payment deal in Iraqi Kurdistan

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Norway-based oil firm DNO International ASA has reached a permanent agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding oil payments, replacing an earlier ad hoc system, it said on Tuesday.

“As a result of this reconciliation, DNO International’s share of Tawke oil sales over a period of about eight weeks will be allocated to the Kurdistan Regional Government for local consumption but the company expects that its overall revenues for the year will remain unchanged,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)