DNO to book Q2 loss on Iraqi Kurdistan, Oman charges

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norway-based oil firm DNO will report a second quarter loss after booking charges relating to its production sharing agreement in Iraqi Kurdistan and a shutdown in Oman, it said in a statement on Friday.

DNO said the July deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government and an offshore pipeline blockage and repair work in Oman, would lead to a quarterly net loss of 190 million crowns ($32.03 million) after a 307 million crown profit in the previous quarter.