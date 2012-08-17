FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DNO to book Q2 loss on Iraqi Kurdistan, Oman charges
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 17, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

DNO to book Q2 loss on Iraqi Kurdistan, Oman charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norway-based oil firm DNO will report a second quarter loss after booking charges relating to its production sharing agreement in Iraqi Kurdistan and a shutdown in Oman, it said in a statement on Friday.

DNO said the July deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government and an offshore pipeline blockage and repair work in Oman, would lead to a quarterly net loss of 190 million crowns ($32.03 million) after a 307 million crown profit in the previous quarter.

$1 = 5.9319 Norwegian krone Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.