FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DNO restarts production at Oman field
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-DNO restarts production at Oman field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - DNO International ASA

* Restarted production from the West Bukha field in Block 8, offshore Sultanate of Oman,

* Estimates daily rate of 10,000 barrels of oil and 25 million cubic feet of gas following a five month shutdown required to locate and repair a pipeline blockage.

* Repair included cutting and replacing a 4.3 kilometer section of the 12-inch pipeline connecting the field to the gathering and export facilities at the nearby Bukha field. #

* Daily operated production now approaching 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent from seven fields in three countries

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.