BRIEF-DNO restarts production at Oman field

OSLO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - DNO International ASA

* Restarted production from the West Bukha field in Block 8, offshore Sultanate of Oman,

* Estimates daily rate of 10,000 barrels of oil and 25 million cubic feet of gas following a five month shutdown required to locate and repair a pipeline blockage.

* Repair included cutting and replacing a 4.3 kilometer section of the 12-inch pipeline connecting the field to the gathering and export facilities at the nearby Bukha field. #

* Daily operated production now approaching 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent from seven fields in three countries