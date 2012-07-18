FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DNO confirms oil presence in Thamana reservoir in Oman
#Energy
July 18, 2012

DNO confirms oil presence in Thamana reservoir in Oman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm DNO said on Wednesday initial flow tests of the West Bukha-5 well in Oman had confirmed the presence of oil in the Thamama reservoir, with an estimated flow capacity of 1,500-2,000 barrels per day.

Drilled to a total depth of 5,200 meters, including a 700 meter horizontal section, West Bukha-5 is the deepest yet for the company in Oman, it said in a statement.

DNO also said it planned to restart production at its 7,000 barrels per day West Bukha field within six weeks after replacing a 4.3 kilometer section of a blocked pipeline, connecting the West Bukha and Bukha platforms. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

