March 21, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 6 years

RPT-Norway's DNO strikes oil in northern part of prize Iraqi field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm DNO International has found a rich source of oil in a part of its prize Tawke oilfield in northern Iraq, the firm said on Wednesday.

The well, called Tawke-16, was drilled to probe the unexplored northern flank of the fied. It flowed at a cumulative rate in excess of 25,000 barrels per day and encountered over 350 metres of gross continuous oil column, said DNO.

“Tawke-16 likely is the most prolific well drilled so far in this field by the company,” Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, DNO International’s Executive Chairman, said in a statement.

DNO, which has a 55 percent stake in the field, aims for Tawke to produce 100,000 barrels per day before year-end. The other partners in the field are Genel (25 percent) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (20 percent).

