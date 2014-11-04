FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Do Deutsche Office AG says FFO up 11.1 pct to 34.1 mln euros
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Do Deutsche Office AG says FFO up 11.1 pct to 34.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Do Deutsche Office AG

* Says funds from operations grew to 13.0 million euros in Q3 2014

* Says increase of net asset value (NAV) compared to year-end 2013 to 778.2 million euros or 4.31 euros per share by Sept. 30

* Says over first nine months of year, funds from operations improved by 11.1 pct to 34.1 million euros or 0.20 euros per share

* Says plans to distribute a total 40 - 45 pct of FFO in financial year 2014 (0.10 - 0.11 euros per share)

* Says for FY expected rental income from investment properties of between 109 and 111 million euros, executive board expects to generate FFO of between 44 and 46 million euros overall or 0.24 - 0.25 euros per share

* Says EPRA NAV of 4.60 euros per share as at 30 Sept. 2014

* Says executive board of Deutsche Office confirms guidance for financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.