MILAN, July 12 The price guidance for the initial public offering (IPO) of Italian debt collector doBank (IPO-DOBA.MI) has been tightened, one source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

A second source confirmed the price range has been revised to 9.00-9.25 euros per share from an initial range of 8.35-10.25 euros.

The group said last week it expected to close the IPO ahead of time, on July 12, rather than on July 17. Trading on the Milan stock exchange is expected to start on July 14. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Luca Trogni and Susan Fenton)