28 minutes ago
Italy's doBank sets IPO price at 9 euros per share
July 12, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 28 minutes ago

Italy's doBank sets IPO price at 9 euros per share

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy's doBank (IPO-DOBA.MI) said on Wednesday it set the price for its initial public offering at 9 euros per share, giving the Italian bad loan manager a market value of 704 million euros ($803 million), excluding treasury shares.

The group said it would fully exercise the option to increase its offer, putting on the market 44.3 percent of its share capital. It will start trading on the Milan stock exchange on July 14.

Citigroup, JPMorgan, UniCredit acted as joint global coordinators and joint book-runners for the IPO and Banca Akros was co-lead manager. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

