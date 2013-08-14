FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DoCoMo to select Sony, Sharp, Fujitsu for winter smartphone lineup -sources
August 14, 2013 / 3:50 AM / 4 years ago

DoCoMo to select Sony, Sharp, Fujitsu for winter smartphone lineup -sources

Reiji Murai, Nobuhiro Kubo

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - NTT DoCoMo Inc, Japan’s largest mobile operator, will select Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Fujitsu Ltd smartphone models for its main winter product lineup, sources familiar with the situation said.

Samsung Electronics Co, which along with Sony supplied one of the two models for the main summer lineup, will be excluded as it lacks a new flagship model for this winter season, and after its Galaxy S4 fell short of DoCoMo’s summer target despite strong sales for Sony’s Xperia A, the sources said.

The move could be a major boon for Sharp, Japan’s largest display maker and an Apple Inc supplier that was bailed out by its banks last year and is expected to issue new shares this year to shore up its weakened finances.

Representatives for DoCoMo, Sony, Sharp and Fujitsu declined to comment. No comment was immediately available from Samsung Electronics.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
