FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Docomo to invest about $4 bln to expand LTE network - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 2, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Docomo to invest about $4 bln to expand LTE network - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - NTT Docomo Inc will spend more than 400 billion yen ($4 billion) this year to expand its LTE network in Japan to all regions now covered by the slower 3G service, the Nikkei said.

LTE, more than five times faster than 3G, is used by about a third of Japanese mobile phone subscribers, Nikkei said.

The company plans to increase by next March its LTE base stations by 40,000 to around 100,000 -- roughly equal to its 3G service, Nikkei said. ($1 = 103.7200 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.