NTT DoCoMo hit by record monthly drop in mobile subscriptions

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s NTT DoCoMo Inc said on Monday that its mobile phone subscriptions in September marked a record monthly fall, with limited stocks for the popular new iPhone 5 handsets taking a toll on the country’s largest mobile carrier.

DoCoMo said subscriptions dropped by 66,800 in September, in stark contrast to rivals KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp which saw large increases in the number of subscribers as they had ample stocks of the iPhone 5 to meet demand.

DoCoMo, until recently the only major Japanese mobile carrier that did not offer the iPhone, began selling the popular handsets in September.