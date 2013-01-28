FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Warner Cable to carry new LA Dodgers baseball channel
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Time Warner Cable to carry new LA Dodgers baseball channel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc said on Monday it will carry the new Los Angeles Dodgers channel, outbidding Fox Sports, which held the rights to show Dodgers games for more than a decade.

The Dodgers ownership group will control the channel, becoming the most recent sports franchise to own all or part of its own channel, ensuring ongoing TV profits in addition to the lucrative revenue from cable operators.

The channel is scheduled to begin airing Dodgers games at the start of the 2014 baseball season. The channel will be available in southern California and Hawaii.

Time Warner Cable will be the main distributor of the channel in a “long-term affiliation deal,” and will control advertising sales and affiliate agreements, according to a statement.

The Dodgers and Time Warner Cable said the agreement is subject to certain closing conditions.

The Dodgers were acquired for $2.15 billion in March 2012 by a group headed by private investment firm Guggenheim Partners that included former basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Hollywood producer Peter Guber and Stan Kasten, a long-time baseball and basketball executive.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.