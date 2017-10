LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Dods (Group) PLC : * Acquisitions * Acquisitions of Biteback Media Ltd and Holyrood Communications Ltd * Consideration payable for biteback is £795,000 in cash * Holyrood deal to be settled by £416,806, plus further potential payment of

£250,000 * Board of Dods expects both biteback and holyrood to be earnings enhancing in

year ending March 31,2014