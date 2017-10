ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Tuesday its Dogan Enerji unit had agreed to buy all shares of Akdeniz Elektrik Uretim and Galata Wind Enerji in a deal valuing the companies at a total 240 million euros ($300 million).

Dogan said the deal valued Akdeniz Elektrik at 68.6 million euros and Galata Wind at 171.4 million euros, according to a statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) (Writing by Seda Sezer)