ISTANBUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkish media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding said it made a loss of 38.1 million lira ($17 million) last year, compared with a net profit of 155.7 million lira a year earlier.

Its sales rose 8 percent to 3.3 billion.

Last year’s loss was led by its media division Dogan Yayin Holding, which showed a loss of 187.7 million lira, driven by net financing expenses. ($1 = 2.2055 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)