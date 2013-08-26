FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Dogan Holding Q2 loss 12.07 mln lira
August 26, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Dogan Holding Q2 loss 12.07 mln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Turkish media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding reported a loss of 12.07 million lira in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of 66.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

Its sales rose 11.5 percent to 1.72 billion in the quarter.

Its media division Dogan Yayin Holding announced a loss of 2.44 million lira in the second quarter, compared with a profit of 51.2 million lira a year earlier, while sales rose 10 percent to 750.5 million lira.

Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
