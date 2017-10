ISTANBUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Turkish media group Dogan Yayin Holding bought a 22 percent stake in its publishing unit, Dogan Gazetecilik, owned by Deutsche Bank for $122.3 million, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Through the acquisition, Dogan Yayin increased its stake in Dogan Gazetecilik to 92.76 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jane Baird)