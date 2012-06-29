FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dogus, E.ON energy partnership talks may fail - sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Dogus, E.ON energy partnership talks may fail - sources

Evrim Ergin

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Partnership talks between Turkish group Dogus Holding and German utility E.ON on power projects may fail, four sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Dogus and E.ON have been in talks on building power plants with up to 6,000 megawatts capacity, sources said, adding the partnership process has “weakened” and talks were about to break down.

Dogus was not available to comment, while E.ON would not comment.

Dogus announced talks with E.ON in January, while E.ON said in March it was in talks with potential partners in India and Turkey.

Turkish energy minister Taner Yildiz said in January E.ON was planning a major investment in Turkey and was seeking Turkish partners. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.