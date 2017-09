Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dogus Otomotiv :

* Says to sell total 49 percent in Krone Dogus Treyler together with Dogus Holding stake

* Starts negotiations to sell all 48 percent stake in Krone Dogus Treyler to Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)