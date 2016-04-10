FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doha Bank seeks approval for up to $5 bln in short-term instruments
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2016 / 11:56 AM / in a year

Doha Bank seeks approval for up to $5 bln in short-term instruments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Doha Bank said on Sunday it would seek shareholder approval to raise funds through up to $5 billion worth of short term instruments.

The lender is asking for approval to issue up to $3 billion through certificate of deposits (CDs), it said in a bourse statement.

The bank also said in the statement it would ask for shareholder approval to issue euro commercial paper worth $2 billion, with a maximum tenor of up to 1 year.

Both the instruments can be issued in Qatari riyals or in various major currencies. The duration of the CDs was not mentioned by the lender. (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editiing by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.