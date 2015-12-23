FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Doha Bank says to raise capital in 2016
December 23, 2015

Qatar's Doha Bank says to raise capital in 2016

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Doha Bank said on Wednesday it would raise its capital in 2016 to meet strategic business development requirements. It did not give any details.

The instruments, percentage of increase, value of shares and premium, date of issue and any other related details will be announced after necessary approvals, Doha Bank said in a bourse filing.

The resolution was made during the lender’s board of directors meeting on Tuesday.

In July, Doha Bank said it had raised 2 billion riyals ($549 million) through a capital-boosting bond. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

