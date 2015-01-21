FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Doha Bank recommends 2014 cash dividend of 4 riyals
January 21, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Doha Bank recommends 2014 cash dividend of 4 riyals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Doha Bank, Qatar’s fifth-largest lender by assets, is recommending a cash dividend of 4 riyals per share for 2014, the lender said on Wednesday.

The amount is down from the 4.5 riyals which the bank paid to shareholders for the previous year.

It said the latest dividend was subject to the approval of the central bank and shareholders at the annual general meeting.

The lender reported on Tuesday a 6.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 250 million riyals ($68.7 million), according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts’ expectations. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

