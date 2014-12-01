FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doha Bank shareholders approve India assets buy - statement
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Doha Bank shareholders approve India assets buy - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Doha Bank have approved the purchase of the Indian assets of HSBC Bank Oman after an extraordinary meeting, the Qatari bank said in a statement on Monday.

HSBC Bank Oman, an affiliate of HSBC Holding, said in April it had agreed to the sale of its Indian business to Doha Bank and the Qatari lender’s board authorised the purchase in September.

The value for the transaction was reported as about 75 million riyals ($20.6 million) by Qatar-based newspaper Gulf Times. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyal) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.